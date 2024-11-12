Kanye West Reportedly Planning Reality Show, Leaving Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Concerned

Kanye West is reportedly developing a reality TV show that has Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner feeling uneasy, according to sources. A recent Star Magazine report claims that West is confident his show could be a major success, potentially competing with the Kardashian brand as they face declining viewership and other challenges.

An insider revealed that the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper may use the show to discuss his past with Kardashian, possibly involving their four children, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. This possibility has reportedly heightened tensions, as Kardashian and Jenner fear being overshadowed in the reality TV landscape.

Adding to the intrigue, the Ni**as in Paris artist is said to have thousands of hours of personal footage, including a segment where he gets titanium grills worth $850,000, as reported by Page Six. West has been actively pitching these clips to TV networks, hinting that his return to reality TV could bring fresh competition to the Kardashian empire.

West, recently photographed with his wife Bianca Censori in Tokyo, has been the subject of divorce rumors, which some fans believe were spread by Kardashian or Jenner to create drama. However, sources suggest the couple remains together, potentially gearing up for a new on-screen venture.