Girl students rally against construction of boys college on girls’ college land

By Syed Shahabuddin
  • Protesting students demand KP govt to re-build building of their college burnt in a fire

SWAT: Hundreds of girls students of Government Girls Degree College Khawazakhela in Swat district protested against the construction of a boys college on the land of the girls college, demanding the government to withdraw the decision forthwith.

Hundreds of girl students staged the protest by setting ablaze tyres on the college premises on Tuesday.

The protesting students were carrying placards and shouting slogans. The students said that the girl college remained closed for 15 years and when the studies resumed, a fire broke out in the building after a few months. “Today we hundreds of female students are forced to study in tents but the government is not serious about rebuilding the college building,” they regretted.

The protesting girls said that the provincial government has approved the construction of a boys’ college on the land of the girls’ college, but “we do not accept this cruel decision.”

The students demanded the KP government start re-construction of the burnt girls college building and withdraw the decision regarding construction of the boys college building. The girl students threatened to take to the streets and extend the protest to the entire division if their demands were not accepted.

“This is backward area, especially in term of educational infrastructure for girls  already lacking   we are protesting in the college premises today but the next protest will be on the streets and sit-in for an indefinite period.

Syed Shahabuddin
Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

