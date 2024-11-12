LHC told 54 cases in five Punjab districts registered against Imran Khan

FIA has registered three cases against PTI founder, with four inquiries pending against him: AAG

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday informed the Lahore High Court that a total of 54 FIRs are registered against PTI founder Imran Khan across five districts of the province.

Punjab’s Assistant Advocate General Muhammad Farrukh Lodhi submitted the report in the LHC during the hearing of the petition filed by Imran’s sister Noreen Khan, seeking details of the cases registered against her brother.

According to the report, out of the total 54 cases, 21 have been registered in Lahore alone.

“Similarly, 19 FIRs have been registered against the former prime minister in Rawalpindi division, one in Gujranwala, seven in Sheikhupura and five in Faisalabad,” it reads.

Assistant Attorney General Sardar Ameer Hamza Dogar also submitted a report in the court, detailing the cases registered against Imran.

The report informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered three cases against the PTI founder, while four inquiries were also pending against him.

Earlier on November 8, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four May 9 cases.

As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Javed took up the bail pleas and after hearing arguments from both the sides approved the pleas filed by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab’s Prosecutor General Farhad Ali, during his arguments, opposed the bail pleas, emphasizing Imran Khan had incited his workers to attack important state buildings if he is arrested.

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from Islamabad High Court on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s House in Lahore (Jinnah House), had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.