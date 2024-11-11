Taylor Swift Gently Scolds Security Guard During Chiefs Game Entrance, Winning Fans’ Praise

Taylor Swift politely stepped in to redirect her security guard’s behavior towards photographers as she arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game on Sunday.

Swift, who arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a golf cart alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, was met with a crowd of photographers. As her security team attempted to hold them back, one guard sternly shouted, “Guys, stay back!” Swift quickly intervened, adding a polite “Stay back, please,” before continuing into the stadium.

The interaction created a buzz, with onlookers noting how Swift calmly corrected her security guard. Fans reacted warmly on social media, praising her as a “polite queen” and admiring her respectful tone.

Inside the stadium, Swift headed to the VIP suite, where she often watches Chiefs games, followed closely by her parents. Dressed in a Versace skirt suit, she was seen adjusting her stride as her team shielded her from intrusive camera angles, and she even thanked photographers for respecting her space.

Later, Swift was spotted celebrating as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, scored a record-breaking touchdown, marking his 76th career achievement. The Chiefs ultimately won the game, defeating the Broncos 16-14 and continuing their undefeated streak this season.