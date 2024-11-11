World

Jennifer Lopez Draws from Personal Heartbreak, Including Ben Affleck Divorce, for Role in Unstoppable

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez is tapping into her past relationship struggles, including her recent split from Ben Affleck, to bring depth to her latest role in Unstoppable.

Reflecting on her own challenging experiences, Lopez shared that personal hardships, particularly in love, have given her a unique perspective for portraying complex characters. In Unstoppable, she plays Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles, a role she describes as deeply relatable due to her own journey balancing motherhood and adversity.

During a post-screening discussion, Lopez explained how she connects with her character’s resilience, noting, “A lot of women have gone through that,” referring to the struggle of facing personal difficulties while raising children. Lopez spoke at length with the real-life Judy Robles to faithfully embody her strength and understand the sacrifices she made to support her son.

Lopez, herself a mother of twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, found the story inspiring. She expressed a strong commitment to accurately portraying Judy’s journey, saying, “I wanted to make sure she felt safe with me while sharing details of her experience.”

The film, produced by Affleck’s Artists Equity production company, is set for a December 6 theatrical release. Lopez’s performance is expected to resonate with audiences who relate to balancing family and personal challenges.

