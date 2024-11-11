No ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s name: Pemra

LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has submitted a written response to the Lahore High Court (LHC), denying any directive or ban on broadcasting the name of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on television.

The response came as Justice Farooq Haider heard a petition filed by PTI member Akmal Khan Bari, alleging a restriction on using the PTI founder’s name in television broadcasts.

PEMRA, however, clarified that it had issued no notification or order to this effect.

In its detailed report to the court, PEMRA stated that the petitioner failed to present evidence of any such restriction imposed by the regulatory authority.

PEMRA also argued that the petitioner’s case is pending within PEMRA’s own proceedings, and thus the application before the Lahore High Court is inadmissible.

The federal government’s counsel supported this view, stating that, per PEMRA’s ordinance, the case does not qualify for court hearing.

With the petitioner’s lawyer absent, an assisting attorney informed the court of the lawyer’s commitments at the Supreme Court.

Following these proceedings, the court postponed the case indefinitely.

The petition argues that news channels are violating fundamental rights by refraining from mentioning the PTI founder’s name and urges the court to direct media outlets to lift the alleged restriction.

Imran Khan being provided all jail facilities, IHC told

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dispossed of the petition seeking better facilities and access to meetings for former prime minister (PTI) Imran Khan after jail authorities assured court.

Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir issued the written order after hearing the petition filed by Noreen Niazi.

The written order read that authorities at Adiala Jail had provided Imran Khan with all necessary facilities as per judicial directions and prison rules.

The detailed report submitted to the court by the Superintendent of Adiala Jail assured that Khan, like other prisoners, had been granted the ability to meet with visitors, which had previously been restricted by the Punjab Home Department due to concerns over terrorist attacks.

Furthermore, the jail authorities mentioned that Khan had appointed a coordinator, in line with court orders, for any future meeting requests.

Deputy Superintendent of the Jail clarified that Khan, as well as other prisoners, were provided with all jail amenities according to the rules, and that the assurances were given in accordance with the judicial order.

The lawyers representing the petitioner expressed satisfaction with the jail authorities’ statements and the court’s order. As a result, the petition for improved facilities and unrestricted visits was dismissed.

Last month, IHC instructed the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure that Imran Khan is provided with all the facilities he is entitled to according to the jail manual.

The hearing was held in response to a request by Noreen Niazi for better facilities for the PTI founder in jail. The DIG of Prisons and the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail appeared in court.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen stated that the PTI founder is not even allowed to make phone calls to his sons. The Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail informed the court that the jail manual does not permit WhatsApp calls.

In response, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir instructed, “Whether it’s a WhatsApp call or any other method, you should ensure communication takes place.” Shoaib Shaheen added that the PTI founder had previously been allowed to speak with his sons over the phone.