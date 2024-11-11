Mastermind of Karachi airport suicide attack nabbed

— The main suspect behind the attack was identified as Javed, reveals Sindh home minister

KARACHI: Home Minister Sindh Mr Ziaul Hassan Lanjar announced on Monday that four suspects, including the mastermind behind the suicide bombing near Karachi airport that targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers, have been arrested.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi alongside Sindh Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Minister Lanjar provided details of the arrests of suspects involved in the attack.

The main suspect, identified as Javed, was responsible for coordinating the operation, including conducting reconnaissance and gathering information on the Chinese nationals’ movements, Lanjar stated.

He confirmed that two Chinese engineers were among the three people killed in the bombing, while 11 others were injured. The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an outlawed separatist group.

Lanjar identified the suicide bomber as Shah Fahad, whose body was largely destroyed in the explosion.

“CCTV footage helped identify the bomber and two of his accomplices. Fragments of the vehicle used in the attack were also recovered from the scene,” he added.

Further investigation revealed that the car used in the bombing had been purchased for 7.1 million rupees from a showroom. Excise records showed that two individuals, Farhan and Sharif, were involved in the vehicle’s purchase, with the bomber accompanying them during the transaction.

Minister Lanjar also disclosed that the bombers received financial assistance from several accomplices, including a bank employee named Bilal. The car used in the bombing was later taken to a location outside Hub, where explosive materials—RDX and a substance referred to as “paint”—were added.

The total weight of the explosives was between 30 and 40 kilograms, with some materials reportedly used during World War-II in Germany.

Minister Lanjar assured the public that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in planning and executing the attack.

In a separate incident last week, a guard employed by a private security company at a textile mill in Karachi opened fire on two Chinese nationals after a quarrel, seriously injuring them, according to a senior police officer and the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged to enhance security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan, particularly in response to a recent attack in Karachi that left two Chinese injured.

During a meeting in Islamabad with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Naqvi expressed solidarity and regret over the Karachi incident.

Naqvi underscored that protecting Chinese citizens remains a top priority, especially in light of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which are integral to the bilateral partnership.

He assured that all possible steps are being taken to secure a peaceful environment for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, stating that those responsible for the Karachi attack would be brought to justice.

In the meeting, Naqvi conveyed condolences to the victims and their families, providing updates on the investigation’s progress.