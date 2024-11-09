Prince Harry Reveals King Charles Coined His ‘Spare’ Nickname in New Memoir Excerpt

Prince Harry has opened up about the origins of his “spare” nickname, revealing in a resurfaced excerpt from his memoir Spare that it was King Charles who coined the term. Following his birth, Charles reportedly reacted with, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done.” The phrase, a common term in the monarchy, refers to a younger sibling of the heir in line for the throne.

Throughout his memoir, Harry expressed his long-standing resentment of this label, which he says influenced his relationship with his father and brother, and impacted his royal duties. He candidly shared his desire to reconnect with King Charles, particularly as his father faces health issues, with a planned visit to England this May.

Royal sources indicate that while Harry is hopeful for reconciliation with his family, particularly with the recent challenges facing the family, tensions remain, particularly with Prince William and Princess Kate. A royal insider noted that while Harry is keen to repair bonds, Meghan Markle’s feelings about past grievances may still affect progress toward a full reconciliation.