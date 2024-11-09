Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Daring Black Dress At ‘Unstoppable’ London Premiere

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the London premiere of her latest film, Unstoppable, wearing a daring black minidress with a plunging neckline, midriff cut-out, and a decorative bow. The 55-year-old singer and actress shared bar-side shots from her trip to London on Instagram, adding a British flag and black heart emoji in her caption. She completed her look with a brown fur coat, silver ring, and a tousled updo.

Lopez attended the screening at Cineworld Leicester Square earlier in the evening, donning a sheer white dress and matching heels, though ex-husband and film producer Ben Affleck was notably absent. In Unstoppable, Lopez stars as Judy Robles, the mother of real-life NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles, portraying a character who supports her son’s journey while navigating personal challenges.

Following her recent split from Affleck, Lopez is reportedly using the experience as inspiration for a new album. A source told The U.S. Sun that fans can expect her “most emotional” music yet, with songs exploring themes of heartbreak. Lopez’s upcoming album aims to deliver raw, honest tracks, with a “Cry Me A River”-style ballad in the works, giving fans insight into her personal journey.