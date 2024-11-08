NATIONAL

JCP’s second meeting decides on constitutional benches in SHC tomorrow

By Staff Report
  • Commission, in its first meeting, has constituted seven judges constitutional bench in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has called a second meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday 9tomorrow), to constitute constitutional benches in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to the SC registrar office, the significant meeting is scheduled for 2pm at the Supreme Court and the attendees will include Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar, Aminuddin Khan, and Jamal Khan Mandokhel with CJP Afridi presiding over the meeting.

Additionally, other members of the Judicial Commission will include Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Pakistan Bar Council representative Akhtar Hussain, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, senior lawyer Farooq H Naek, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, and Roshan Khursheed Bhutto.

It is noteworthy that in the first meeting of the Judicial Commission following the 26th Constitutional Amendment, seven judges were nominated for constitutional benches in the Supreme Court.

Justice Aminuddin Khan has been appointed as the head of these constitutional benches and will participate in the commission meeting in that capacity.

Previous article
PM stresses deepening further Pakistan-Turkiye trade, defence ties
Next article
Epaper_24-11-8 ISB
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan next week for Arab...

Second Joint Arab Islamic Summit being held in Riyadh on November 11, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled...

FO rebuts speculations Trump will influence, pressurise Pakistan’s internal politics

KP decides on FIR registration against IGP Islamabad

4 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.