JCP’s second meeting decides on constitutional benches in SHC tomorrow

Commission, in its first meeting, has constituted seven judges constitutional bench in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has called a second meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday 9tomorrow), to constitute constitutional benches in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to the SC registrar office, the significant meeting is scheduled for 2pm at the Supreme Court and the attendees will include Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar, Aminuddin Khan, and Jamal Khan Mandokhel with CJP Afridi presiding over the meeting.

Additionally, other members of the Judicial Commission will include Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Pakistan Bar Council representative Akhtar Hussain, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, senior lawyer Farooq H Naek, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, and Roshan Khursheed Bhutto.

It is noteworthy that in the first meeting of the Judicial Commission following the 26th Constitutional Amendment, seven judges were nominated for constitutional benches in the Supreme Court.

Justice Aminuddin Khan has been appointed as the head of these constitutional benches and will participate in the commission meeting in that capacity.