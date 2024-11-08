PM stresses deepening further Pakistan-Turkiye trade, defence ties

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan would continue lending its strong support to Turkiye on its core interests

Lays foundation stone of Ramday University to be constructed in Thagos in GB’s Ghanche district

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, stressed the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and defense sectors.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu, who called him at the PM House.

The prime minister welcomed Ambassador Neziroglu, who presented his credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari on October 28, 2024, and said that he looked forward to working closely with the ambassador to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a PM Office press release.

Recalling the historic, longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, the prime minister expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir and said that Pakistan would also continue to lend its strong support to Turkiye on its core interests.

The regional situation, particularly in Gaza and the Middle East also came under discussion.

The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reiterated his invitation to the Turkish President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Ambassador Neziroglu thanked the prime minister for warmly receiving him and assured him of his full commitment and support to further strengthen the strong and historic bonds of friendship between both countries.

PM lays foundation stone of Ramday University

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Ramday University to be constructed in Thagos, district Ghanche of Gilgit Baltistan.

The ground breaking ceremony was held in Islamabad.

Ramday University is being built under a Trust, with construction set to be completed through the donations of the overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minster extended his heartfelt felicitations to Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Ramday and his all friends on the establishment of Ramday University.

“The efforts of all individuals and the institutions who contributed to the establishment of Ramday University are appreciable,” he added.

The prime minister said today the foundation had been laid down collectively for a bright future for the children here.

“The establishment of an institution of higher learning in a remote area like Ghanche in Gilgit-Baltistan is highly encouraging.”

He expressed his confident that this university, located at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Thagos, will reach the peak of modern knowledge and research standards.

“The role of the private sector in the promotion of education in Pakistan is extremely important”, he said adding that graduates from private educational institutions had made Pakistan proud in every field.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the welfare of its people were among the government’s top priorities adding that yesterday, during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, 62 affected families from the floods were handed over homes.

Furthermore, he said that a 100-megawatt solar energy project had been launched in Gilgit-Baltistan, which would help meet the region’s electricity needs.

During his recent visit to Gilgit Baltistan, the prime minister said he also announced the Gilgit-Baltistan Education and Endowment Fund, which would benefit deserving and talented students from the region, enabling them to play a role in the development of Pakistan as constructive members of society.

On the occasion Justice (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday said that Ramday University was being established in the Thagos area of Ghanche district, Gilgit-Baltistan, on a 200-kanal area of land.

“Ramday University will be one of the highest universities to be built at one of the world’s highest altitudes,” he said adding that the university would offer education in subjects such as environmental studies, climate change, hydrology, minerals, and others.

Meanwhile the students of Asfandyar Wali School in Ghanche performed the national anthem who participated the event via video link.