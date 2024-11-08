David Beckham Visits Singapore, Talks ArtScience Museum, Family, and Teamwork

Football legend David Beckham, a Sands Global Ambassador, was in Singapore for Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) launch of its new brand mission, Above Beyond. Beckham, 49, highlighted his fondness for Singapore’s ArtScience Museum, calling it a must-visit on each trip. “I always go there and send pictures to the kids,” he shared, noting their eagerness to join him someday.

Reflecting on his connection with MBS, Beckham likened it to his early days at Manchester United, recalling the longstanding relationships he formed both in soccer and at MBS. When facing challenges, Beckham credited his success to surrounding himself with loyal, honest people and emphasized the importance of teamwork, a lesson reinforced by his time under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Beckham also pointed to his family as his driving force: “Ultimately, what drives me is my family… I wanted to set the right example for my children.” His recent Emmy Award-winning documentary, Beckham (2023), captures his journey in sports and pop culture, released nearly a decade after his retirement to mark a fitting reflection on his career and life.