In a promo for the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode, comedian Bill Burr attempted to drop some juicy political secrets, only to be humorously censored by a loud vacuum. Joined by cast member Marcello Hernández, Burr shared anecdotes about a steam room chat with Rudy Giuliani, hinting at Epstein’s true killer, but each mention was drowned out by background noise.

The sketch played on post-election timing, with a custodian and SNL saxophonist Lenny Pickett strategically interrupting any specifics. In addition to Burr’s comedic take on politics, the episode will feature Mk.gee as the musical guest in his SNL debut.