World

Bill Burr Teases “Political Secrets” in Hilarious SNL Promo, as Vacuum Drowns Out Election Results and “Epstein Killer” Reveal

By Web Desk

In a promo for the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode, comedian Bill Burr attempted to drop some juicy political secrets, only to be humorously censored by a loud vacuum. Joined by cast member Marcello Hernández, Burr shared anecdotes about a steam room chat with Rudy Giuliani, hinting at Epstein’s true killer, but each mention was drowned out by background noise.

The sketch played on post-election timing, with a custodian and SNL saxophonist Lenny Pickett strategically interrupting any specifics. In addition to Burr’s comedic take on politics, the episode will feature Mk.gee as the musical guest in his SNL debut.

Previous article
David Beckham Visits Singapore, Talks ArtScience Museum, Family, and Teamwork
Next article
Sabrina Carpenter pauses concert to comfort disheartened fans
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Ireland to back South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

DUBLIN: Ireland intends to join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice before the end of the year, its foreign...

Taylor Swift’s ex leaves fans ‘furious’ with shocking move

Kim Kardashian faces online backlash over holiday campaign after US election

Sabrina Carpenter pauses concert to comfort disheartened fans

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.