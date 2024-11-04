Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Dating Red Flag: Why She Won’t Date ‘Space Dreamers’

If you’re dreaming of a trip to outer space, you might not make it onto Olivia Rodrigo’s dating list. The “Good 4 U” singer recently shared her unique dating red flag during a Netflix interview posted on Instagram, explaining that she always asks potential partners if they’d ever want to go to space. “And if they say yes, I don’t date them,” she laughed, adding, “I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird.”

Interestingly, musician Grimes, ex-partner of SpaceX founder Elon Musk, agreed with Rodrigo’s sentiment, posting online, “Only women should be going to space.”

This isn’t the first time the Sour artist has shared her insights on dating and self-discovery. Her 2021 debut album Sour candidly explored heartbreak, self-doubt, and the journey of growing up. Reflecting on songs like “Brutal” and “Jealousy, Jealousy,” she noted, “I think a big part of growing up is going through your first love and first heartbreak… and feeling insecure and not sure how you fit into the world.”

Now dating Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, Rodrigo, 21, continues to embrace her vulnerability and authenticity both in her music and her personal life, staying true to herself as she navigates love, fame, and life.