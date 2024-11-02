Jennifer Lopez Once Revealed How She’d React to Ben Affleck’s Infidelity: ‘I’d Just Walk Out’

Jennifer Lopez was clear about how she’d handle infidelity if it came up in her relationship with Ben Affleck. Despite the rumors surrounding their split, cheating was not a widely reported reason. However, Lopez shared in past interviews that if Affleck had been unfaithful, she wouldn’t hesitate to walk away.

Having faced infidelity in previous relationships, like her split from Diddy, Lopez has gained perspective on handling trust issues. While she believes some couples can recover, for her, it would depend on both people being willing to work hard to rebuild trust. “It depends on if they’re willing to do the work… especially the one who cheated,” she said in an interview with Kjersti Flaa.

However, Lopez told The View that if Affleck were to cheat, it would be a different story: “I’d just walk out… You know everything you need to know.” Lopez considers herself a loyal partner, recalling that when she met Affleck on the set of Gigli, she was married to Cris Judd and saw Affleck purely as a friend.

Even during her separation from Judd, Lopez maintained boundaries with Affleck, refraining from discussing her marriage. She felt it would be inappropriate to confide in another man about her husband. Only after her separation did she reach out to Affleck, demonstrating her loyalty and respect for boundaries in relationships.