Jennifer Garner Offers Steady Support to Ex Ben Affleck Amid Jennifer Lopez Split: Report

Jennifer Garner has reportedly been a strong source of support for Ben Affleck as he adjusts to life after his split from Jennifer Lopez. The former couple, both 52, share a deep bond, with Garner consistently providing stability for Affleck following his recent breakup.

“Jennifer is a steady influence for Ben,” an insider shared. “They’ve maintained a close friendship since their 2015 split, and there’s no awkwardness between them.” The “13 Going on 30” star has become a key figure for Affleck, frequently welcoming him over for family dinners and quality time with their kids.

However, this close connection has occasionally been challenging for Garner’s current partner, John Miller. “John has shown patience, though he sometimes finds their bond a bit intimidating,” the source revealed. Miller, who has been dating Garner since 2018, appreciates her loyalty but is aware of the strong connection she still shares with Affleck.

Even with some discomfort, Miller remains supportive, understanding that Affleck is part of Garner’s life. Despite these challenges, Garner continues to assure Miller that her commitment to him is unwavering. Still, balancing her bond with Affleck and her relationship with Miller remains delicate, particularly as Affleck and Garner now work together on an upcoming project.