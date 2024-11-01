Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Survived ‘Gigli’ Disaster Due To Their Fame, Here’s Who Didn’t

Hollywood has a way of turning on its stars with just one misstep, and Gigli proved to be that for many involved. While the film famously marred the careers of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, it’s less often remembered that it also derailed director Martin Brest’s career. Despite having directed critically acclaimed hits like Scent of a Woman, Beverly Hills Cop, and Midnight Run, Brest never returned to the director’s chair after Gigli bombed spectacularly in 2003.

The film’s $75 million budget recouped less than 10% in theaters, winning six Golden Raspberry Awards, including “Worst Director” for Brest. Reflecting on the experience, Brest admitted to Variety that he prefers not even to refer to the film by its name, calling it simply “The G Movie.” He described post-production as a choice between “quitting or being complicit in the mangling of the movie,” opting to stay and try to salvage what he could. Despite his efforts, Gigli became a notorious flop, effectively ending Brest’s career.

Though Affleck rebounded to become an acclaimed filmmaker and Lopez continued to build her brand, Brest’s career never recovered, leaving an indelible mark on Hollywood’s history of unforgettable misfires.