Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite for Halloween With Daughter Lea, 7, in NYC

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk came together for a festive Halloween night in New York City, trick-or-treating with their 7-year-old daughter, Lea. Cooper, dressed as a furry animal, and Shayk, in a “Tomb Raider” inspired costume complete with a thigh holster and long braid, walked alongside Lea, who was dressed as a wicked witch with green face paint and a broomstick.

The family spent Halloween night in NYC’s West Village, where they were spotted with actress Anne Hathaway and her son, who appeared in a “Star Wars”-inspired costume. Earlier in the day, Cooper and Lea were seen enjoying ice cream in Greenwich Village, with Lea in casual attire decorated with hearts and lightning bolts.

Despite ending their romantic relationship in 2019, Cooper and Shayk remain close, often spending time together with Lea, even going on family vacations. Cooper is currently dating model Gigi Hadid, while Shayk was briefly linked to Tom Brady in 2023.

