Pakistan and Russia commit to expanded maritime security partnership

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance their collaboration in maritime security and naval technology.

This agreement was reached on Wednesday during discussions held in Islamabad between Colonel General Alexander V Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, and Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan.

The meeting, reported by Radio Pakistan, focused on a range of professional matters including the regional maritime security landscape and opportunities for bilateral naval cooperation. Key areas of proposed collaboration include bilateral training, visits by naval warships, and joint naval exercises aimed at strengthening the ties between the two nations’ naval forces.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted the importance of the relationship with Russia, emphasizing Pakistan’s dedication to a long-term and diverse partnership. Responding to this, Colonel General Fomin expressed appreciation for the Pakistan Navy’s ongoing efforts to maintain maritime security in the region, reinforcing the mutual benefits of this growing partnership.