Jennifer Lopez Channels Heartbreak Into New Music Amidst Ben Affleck Split

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez is throwing herself into her music as she navigates her public split from Ben Affleck. Recently photographed entering a recording studio, Lopez appears to be working on fresh tracks, with insiders hinting at a new dance single on the horizon. This comes on the heels of her recent album, This Is Me… Now, which celebrated her relationship with Affleck in songs and visuals streaming on Amazon Prime.

Despite the headlines, Lopez and Affleck are maintaining busy work schedules. The exes are co-producing Unstoppable, which has been making its way through film festivals. Meanwhile, they are reportedly handling their split amicably with help from a high-profile divorce lawyer, keeping their assets—including their shared mansion and Affleck’s production company—out of the courts for now.

With Lopez’s past hits often inspired by life events, fans are eagerly anticipating how her recent experiences will influence her new music.

