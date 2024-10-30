King Charles Not Ready to Relinquish Power Just Yet: Report

After waiting a lifetime to ascend to the throne, King Charles is reportedly not yet prepared to hand over his royal responsibilities to his son, Prince William. Even as the King wraps up a grueling tour of Australia, sources say he’s determined to continue his duties, despite facing ongoing health challenges and the need to restart his cancer treatment upon returning to the U.K.

The 74-year-old monarch remains committed to his public appearances and royal engagements, showing resilience on the road. However, insiders close to Charles acknowledge that his energy is waning, and he may need to take a few days off to recover. His recent remarks in Samoa, where he expressed hope to “survive long enough to come back again,” highlighted both his devotion to his role and the personal challenges he’s facing.

Royal expert Charles Rae praised the King’s Australian tour, calling it a “fabulous” success despite skepticism from republican groups. Rae observed that while some dubbed the trip a “farewell tour,” it turned out to be a “please come back soon” moment, with strong support shown for the King across Australia.

Rae noted, however, that Charles appeared visibly fatigued during the trip, particularly after multiple days packed with up to ten engagements. Queen Camilla was also seen supporting the King during the tour, further emphasizing the toll that royal responsibilities and long days can take.

Though Charles may be eager to return to the U.K. and resume his medical treatments, he has shown no indication of stepping back from his royal role just yet. For now, it appears he’s as committed as ever to the throne, with no immediate plans to pass the reins to Prince William.