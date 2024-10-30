Angelina Jolie bonds with young actor after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie has ‘grown close’ to another young actor in the industry following her tumultuous Brad Pitt split.

The 49-year-old humanitarian, who is currently on the road with rapper Akala to promote her upcoming film Maria, is spending time with 21-year-old actor Jason Schmidt.

The young actor starred alongside the actress in the Broadway run of her musical version of The Outsiders.

Although they aren’t romantically linked to each other, the Academy Award winner has been speaking highly of him.

Describing their ‘strong bond,’ Angelina appreciated his keen talent for the arts.

In addition, he was also featured at Atelier Jolie, Angelina’s New York City artisan boutique.

Reflecting on his experience at the atelier, he called it a ‘beautiful night.’

Meanwhile, The Tourist alum also shared photos of him on her craft shop’s handle.

The caption of the post read, “Atelier Jolie welcomed Jason Schmidt, known for his role in Broadway’s The Outsiders, for an intimate private concert with close friends and family,’ the caption said.

“The actor and singer-songwriter debuted his latest single, Growing Up in a heartfelt set that showcased his musical artistry.

“Best known for bringing depth and warmth to his characters, Jason is now embarking on a new chapter, carving out a path with his music.”

For the unversed, Jason is two years younger than Angelina’s son Maddox, whom she shares with Brad Pitt.