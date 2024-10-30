King Charles rushes to India for special cancer treatment

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who ended their 10-day Australia and Samoa trip, has sparked health concerns as he stopped in India for rest and treatment in the country’s famous Wellness center.

The 75-year-old, who had avoided cancer treatment for weeks due to hectic tour, took a spa break in India en route to the UK amid his health crisis.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Camilla had a short, private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa and will return to the UK on Wednesday.

The royal couple is said to be enjoying some much-needed rest and recovery during their stay at SOUKYA, an exclusive £3,000-a-week resort in Bangalore.

The King, 75, and his wife Camilla, 77, “started with morning yoga sessions, followed by breakfast and rejuvenation treatments before a healthy vegetarian lunch.

As per reports, a second round of therapies follows the mid-day meal, ending with a meditation session before dinner and lights.

The resort, which the royals have visited numerous times, is run by Dr Issac Mathai, who previously remarked that members of the Firm are “the least demanding of my guests.”

According to The Independent, Dr Issac said of Camilla’s commitment to her stay: “She does not miss even a session of morning yoga and diligently attends all the treatments we arrange for her.”

“We are very excited to see them again at Soukya. They are our least demanding guests and soak in every bit of our retreat… be it the morning yoga, the sattvic food – which is strictly vegetarian – [or] the Ayurvedic treatments,” Dr Issac added.