Jennifer Lopez delivers powerful performance in ex-husband Ben Affleck’s project trailer amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez stars in the inspiring new film Unstoppable, based on the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who rose to become a national champion. Produced by Lopez’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, the film follows the emotional journey of Robles (played by Jharrel Jerome) and the unwavering support of his mother, Judy, portrayed by Lopez.

The trailer reveals Lopez as a devoted mother struggling with financial hardships while helping her son train to fulfill his dream of joining Arizona State’s wrestling team. The cast includes impressive names like Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle, with Robles himself stepping in as a stunt double for the wrestling scenes.

Directed by Argo’s Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg, Unstoppable has received early praise for its powerful storytelling. Fans on YouTube shared their reactions, with one viewer writing, “I got goosebumps; looks incredible!”

The trailer arrives amid ongoing speculation surrounding Lopez and Affleck’s recent divorce. Reflecting on the split in an Interview magazine feature, Lopez expressed gratitude for her personal growth, saying, “I’m excited to finally be free, to see what I can accomplish on my own.”

Unstoppable will premiere in select theaters on December 6 before streaming on Prime Video on January 16, 2025.