Ben Affleck’s ‘ignore at all cost’ strategy towards Jennifer Lopez isn’t working, here’s why

Ben Affleck is reportedly ready to distance himself from Jennifer Lopez amid their ongoing divorce. However, co-parenting responsibilities and school events for their blended family keep them crossing paths. Affleck’s child with Jennifer Garner, 15-year-old Fin, attends the same Los Angeles school as Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, making it nearly impossible to avoid run-ins.

According to an insider, Affleck finds the encounters “awkward” but inevitable, as both families are active in school events. Recently, they were spotted at the same school function on October 18, where Lopez appeared calm, but Affleck looked visibly tense.

Despite the separation, Lopez prioritizes Emme’s bond with Fin. “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish,” a source shared. “The kids get along well, and that makes her happy.”

The couple’s continued overlap extends beyond family matters. Lopez is promoting Unstoppable, produced by Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon’s company. Damon has stepped up at events, while Affleck has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

With financial and property matters still pending, including the sale of their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion, both are hopeful that with time, these interactions will become easier.