Jennifer Lopez shines at 2024 AFI fest amid divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance at the 2024 AFI Fest, promoting her latest film Unstoppable as her divorce from Ben Affleck proceeds. The 55-year-old singer and actress attended a star-studded gala at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday night, captivating the crowd with her stylish pink miniskirt, oversized jacket, and white blouse, accessorized with a chic white clutch.

Lopez joined Unstoppable co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Judy Robles, and director William Goldenberg at the event. Notably absent were producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

This marks Lopez’s second major event appearance without Affleck, following her solo presence at September’s Toronto Film Festival premiere for Unstoppable. The couple, who married in a private ceremony in 2022, recently announced their split after two years, with divorce proceedings underway to finalize their separation.