Prince William makes rare comments about brother Prince Harry amid family rift

In a rare personal reflection, Prince William opens up about a defining childhood memory with Prince Harry in his new two-part documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. The documentary, premiering on ITV in the UK on October 30 and 31, sees William revisiting his roots in charity, inspired by their mother, Princess Diana.

In a recently released clip, William recalls Diana taking him and Harry to The Passage, a UK charity supporting homeless individuals. “My mother took us there. I must have been 10 or 11. I remember feeling a bit anxious, not knowing what to expect,” William said, reflecting on the profound impact of that visit. He remembers Diana making everyone feel comfortable and how surprising it was to see the warm, happy atmosphere in the shelter.

This eye-opening experience taught young William about life beyond royal privilege. “I remember playing chess, chatting… it dawned on me there are people out there with very different lives,” he said. “You’re just a kid, thinking life is what you see. Then someone says, ‘I was on the street last night,’ and it changes your perspective.”

The documentary is William’s first public acknowledgment of Harry since their relationship reportedly grew strained. While sources suggest the rift isn’t “irreparable,” tensions arose earlier this year over Harry’s request for heightened security in the UK and his attempts to reach out to their father, King Charles, amid his health concerns. Royal insiders have suggested that a security provision from King Charles could pave the way for reconciliation between father and son.