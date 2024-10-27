A new ‘Twilight’ TV show is coming to Netflix, but with major twists

Millennial nostalgia for 2000s young adult fantasy is thriving, and Netflix is joining the trend with a new animated series based on Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun. Unlike the original Twilight story, this adaptation brings a unique perspective, reimagining the saga from Edward Cullen’s viewpoint.

The show, named Midnight Sun, has been given a direct-to-series order from Netflix and will follow Meyer’s 2020 novel. Instead of simply retelling Bella Swan’s story, it explores Edward’s experiences, providing deeper insights into the Cullen family and their secret lives as vampires. Fans will get a fresh look at Edward’s initial fascination with Bella, set in Forks, Washington, where her arrival changes his world.

Currently, the release date is unconfirmed, with development still underway, but the show could premiere in late 2025 or early 2026. Although details remain sparse, the series is sure to appeal to fans of both Twilight and Midnight Sun, offering new depth to the classic story.

Whether Midnight Sun will expand to cover later events in the saga is still unclear, but viewers can expect a captivating journey through Edward’s eyes—adding a new twist to the beloved vampire romance.