Prince Harry plans his return to the UK as Meghan Markle speeds up separation plans

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a return to the UK amid claims that Meghan Markle may be planning to separate from him. According to royal expert Hugo Vickers, Meghan could be “moving on” from Harry, echoing past decisions where she distanced herself from people once close to her.

Vickers, speaking to The Sun, noted that Meghan’s past pattern of distancing includes ending relationships with her father, her first husband, and close friends. “People tend to act in character,” he said, “and her history suggests she could eventually view Harry as unnecessary.”

He added that Meghan may aim to frame herself as a “wronged woman” if she parts ways with Harry, placing him in a difficult position publicly. “Harry could find himself portrayed unfairly if she decides to step away,” Vickers warned.

This speculation coincides with recent gestures from the royal family reaching out to Harry, including warm birthday messages from King Charles and Prince William, who even reminisced about their childhood in a recent documentary.