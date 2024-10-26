Election of ICCI president comes under DGTO’s scrutiny

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO), a department under the Ministry of Commerce, has summoned the newly-elected president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for a hearing regarding his appointment.

This move follows complaints and subsequent directives from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The president, Nasir Qureshi, faces accusations of manipulating details about his eligibility for candidacy in the ICCI presidential election. A complainant alleged that his election violated established rules for the position.

According to documents, the DGTO issued a letter on October 22, 2024, calling Nasir Qureshi, former ICCI president Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, ICCI’s Secretary General, and complainant Nadeem Mansoor to appear for a personal hearing on October 31, 2024. They are to bring relevant records pertaining to the case.

The notice references an Islamabad High Court order dated September 12, 2024, in Writ Petition No. 26122/2024. The DGTO has scheduled the hearing for 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at its office.

Nadeem Mansoor, a member of the Founder Democrats Group of ICCI, had previously challenged Qureshi’s eligibility, arguing that as a former executive member, Qureshi is disqualified from contesting the election for two years under the amended rules. However, Qureshi’s camp contends that he resigned from the executive committee before the rule change, thus retaining his eligibility.

After an initial review, the DGTO office declared Qureshi ineligible for candidacy. The ruling group subsequently challenged this decision in the IHC, which issued a stay order but later directed the DGTO to make a final decision based on the records and applicable regulations.

In compliance with the court’s order, the DGTO has now issued summons for all parties to attend the personal hearing. Should the DGTO rule against Qureshi, he could potentially lose his position as ICCI president.

Nadeem Mansoor is also expected to present additional documentation in support of his claims. He argues that, according to the Trade Organizations Act, there must be a one-year gap before a former executive member can re-contest, which has now been extended to two years under the new regulations. He contends that Qureshi, who served as an executive member last year, should therefore be ineligible.

In response to DGTO’s initial September 9 decision barring Qureshi from contesting, Qureshi filed a petition in the IHC. The court later remanded the case to the DGTO on September 12, requiring it to rule on the matter.

The DGTO’s upcoming decision could ultimately determine the future of the ICCI’s leadership.