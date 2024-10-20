Sanaullah dismisses PTI’s ability for dialogue, calls it a decade-long pattern

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has stated that dialogue is not aligned with the political approach of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasizing that the party has consistently avoided consensus-building efforts.

Speaking as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Sanaullah remarked, “It is my firm belief that the PTI cannot be convinced. Dialogue and consensus are simply not part of PTI’s politics.”

He further criticized the PTI’s behavior over the past decade, suggesting they have been disingenuous in their political engagements. “They are saying one thing publicly and pretending to be consulting, but their actions suggest otherwise,” Sanaullah said, highlighting the inconsistency in their approach.

Sanaullah also expressed support for JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, though he hinted that the PTI may be deceiving him in negotiations. “I pray for Maulana’s success, but they are tricking him,” he added.

Meanwhile, JUI-F has reportedly asked for additional time to carefully review the proposed constitutional amendments. Sources revealed that the party has expressed concerns about pushing the amendments through too hastily, advising the government to avoid making any rushed decisions.

During a recent meeting, the final draft of the amendment was presented to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who suggested that more time was needed for thorough consultation on the implications of the changes.

In a related development, the PTI’s Political Committee has announced its decision to boycott the voting process for the constitutional amendments in both the National Assembly and Senate. According to an official statement, the party also intends to protest against any PTI lawmakers who participate in the voting process.