Israel PM Netanyahu’s home targeted in drone attack

TEL AVIV: A drone launched from Lebanon hit Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, north of Tel Aviv, according to his spokesperson.

Netanyahu and his family were not in Caesarea at the time of the attack, the statement said, adding that there were no casualties. Two more drones that crossed into Israeli territory were intercepted, the military said.

There were no casualties reported, according to the Israeli ambulance service and police said explosions had been heard in Caesarea, coastal town where Netanyahu has a holiday home. The drone attack was not immediately claimed by the Hezbollah, which has been trading fire with Israel since last October.

The drone comes a day after Hamas on Friday confirmed its leader Yahya Sinwar in has been martyred in Gaza. Sinwar, born in the Khan Younis refugee camp, joined Hamas in 1987. He spent 23 years in Israeli prisons and was released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

After former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s martyrdom in July 2024, Sinwar became the leader of Hamas. He advocated for a unified Palestinian state encompassing Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will not halt the “Axis of Resistance” and that Hamas would live on. “His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures,” Khamenei said in a statement.

“Hamas is alive and will remain alive.”