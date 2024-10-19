FIA launches probe into harassment, suicide cases in Lahore’s top educational institutions

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has constituted three specialized investigation teams to probe alarming incidents of harassment, alleged abuse, and the recent suicide of female students in several prominent educational institutions in Lahore.

These incidents, which occurred at Punjab Group of Colleges, Lahore College for Women University, and Punjab University, have sparked protests across the province.

The Director General of the FIA directed the formation of these teams in response to mounting public pressure and widespread student demonstrations demanding accountability.

The investigations aim to address concerns over the safety of female students and ensure that justice is served. According to FIA officials, the most distressing of these incidents involved the suicide of a female student at the Punjab University hostel.

In a separate case, a female student at Lahore College for Women University reported being harassed. Additionally, a case of alleged rape of a female student at the Punjab Group of Colleges has caused widespread outrage, leading to province-wide student protests.

In an official statement, the FIA revealed that the investigation teams are tasked with identifying and arresting those responsible, as well as coordinating efforts with the Cyber Crimes Zonal Office. Ayesha Agha Khan, the Additional Director of FIA, will oversee the entire operation and ensure swift action.

The investigation will be divided among three specialized teams. A seven-member team, led by Deputy Director of Immigration Muhammad Sulaiman Liaquat, will handle the case of the Punjab Group of Colleges. For the incident at Punjab University, a six-member team headed by Kashif Mustafa, Deputy Director of the Corporate Crime Circle, has been formed.

Meanwhile, a four-member team, under the leadership of Malik Sikandar Hayat, Deputy Director of the Commercial Bank Circle, will investigate the matter of harassment at Lahore College for Women University.