NATIONAL

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Five Khwarij have been apprehended by security forces in an intelligence based operation in Pishin District of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, security forces during the operation, also seized a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three suicide vests.

The apprehended Khwarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians.

In another operation in District Zhob on 17th of this month, during a fire exchange with security forces, two Khwarij were killed. In ensuing sanitization of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity.

In a statement, the ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace.

Previous article
Three dead, injured in Multan roof collapse caused by explosion of firework material
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Jennifer Lopez makes big announcement amid Ben Affleck divorce proceedings

Now that Jennifer Lopez is single, she's shifting her focus back to music, looking for her next big hit following her split from Ben...

King Charles wont ‘waste any time’ on Prince Harry following duke’s latest move

Michelle and Barack Obama’s awkward prom night moment with Malia revealed

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 19 October 2024

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.