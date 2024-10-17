Liam Payne’s ‘immediate’ cause of death revealed

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s sudden cause of death has been unveiled.

The 31-year-old pop star was found dead on October 16 after falling off from the balcony of Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

According to the paramedics, who found his body on the scene, the Teardrops singer’s skull was badly fractured including multiple serious injuries which led to his immediate passing.

The Buenos Aires emergency services chief, Alberto Crescenti, told The Sun: “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.”

“Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death”, Alberto clarified while describing the horrendous scene.

Moreover, some audio calls have also been obtained by the police featuring a conversation of the hotel’s head of reception to the emergency service.

The reception head told, in one of the phone calls, that: “We have a guest drunk with drugs and alcohol. When he [them, gender not clear in conversation] is conscious, he is breaking everything in the room.”

They further informed that the guest is in a room which has a balcony, and they fear that he might do something to endanger his life.

Liam Payne, as told by TMZ, was behaving ‘erratically’ in the hotel lobby and even broke a laptop before being escorted to his room, reports.