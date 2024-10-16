NATIONAL

Pakistan, Belarus to boost bilateral security and defence cooperation

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Belarus’ PM Golovchenko also met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

During the meeting, discussions were held on regional dynamics and the enhancement of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two nations, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs and expressed the desire to further strengthen the military partnership between both countries.

PM Golovchenko commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, and acknowledged their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, ISPR added.

