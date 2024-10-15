PTI’s Salman Akram Raja expresses concern over govt’s ‘mysterious’ constitutional amendments plan

PESHAWAR: Salman Akram Raja, the Secretary General of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed serious concerns regarding the government’s plans for mysterious constitutional amendments during an upcoming assembly session scheduled for October 18.

He asserted that the government lacks sufficient support to push through these changes, particularly highlighting the challenges surrounding the establishment of a constitutional court.

Raja noted, “The biggest problem is creating a constitutional court,” emphasizing that the amendments could potentially destabilize the political system.

He indicated that PTI’s leadership is closely monitoring the situation and preparing for a decisive response, stating, “We will not give any opportunity to the government.”

Touching on the topic of protests, Raja affirmed the right to peaceful demonstration, rejecting claims that a mob would disrupt the atmosphere. “If someone wants to protest, it is his constitutional democratic right,” he asserted, condemning the government’s heavy-handed approach to dissent, especially under the pretext of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events.

He criticized the government’s actions, which he described as coercive, and emphasized that the planned amendments could lead to a paralyzed governance structure.

“The government has used the SCO for coercion,” he stated, calling into question their legitimacy.

Regarding PTI’s internal dynamics, Raja confirmed that the party remains resilient, with strong support from its members, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has proposed forming a constitutional bench as an alternative to a full constitutional court.

Raja also revealed that some PTI members are currently in hiding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to fears of violence and abduction.

As the political climate intensifies, Raja reiterated the importance of strategic decision-making within the party, mentioning upcoming meetings of the political and core committees to discuss the next steps, including potential protests in Islamabad.

“We will not be afraid of YouTube and social media; we will make decisions in the right direction,” he concluded, signaling PTI’s commitment to standing firm against the government’s maneuvers.