Zeeshan Siddique also on Bishnoi gang’s hit-list after father’s murder

MUMBAI: Veteran politician Baba Siddiqui was killed last week in India’s Mumbai and now sources are revealing that his son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, is also on the Bishnoi gang’s hit-list.

According to police sources, the shooters confessed to receiving a contract to kill both Baba Siddique and Zeeshan.

The shooters were instructed to target the father-son duo together on Saturday evening. If unsuccessful, they were ordered to kill whoever they could find first.

Zeeshan Siddique, a former Congress MLA from Vandre East, was expelled from the party after instances of cross-voting during the legislative council elections.

His father, Baba Siddiqui, was shot dead outside Zeeshan’s office on Saturday night by three shooters, who threw chili powder at the police constable deployed for his security.

Two shooters, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested. The third shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, remains at large and was last spotted in Panvel. Multiple police teams have been deployed in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to apprehend Shiv.

In a related development, Mumbai Police arrested Pravin Lonkar, brother of Bishnoi gang associate Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, for posting on Facebook claiming responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder.

Investigations revealed that the accused shooters would travel daily from Kurla to Bandra, surveying areas frequented by Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan, including their residence, office, and event locations. The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell is investigating the case.