India to purchase 31 armed drones from US

India on Tuesday finalised an agreement with the US State Department to acquire 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones, as confirmed by India’s Defence Ministry.

This procurement, first discussed in 2018, is set to boost India’s surveillance and intelligence capabilities significantly.

The deal aligns with US strategic interests in reducing India’s reliance on Russian military equipment and countering China’s influence in the region.

The approval for this acquisition was granted by India’s top defense body last year, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Washington, with the Pentagon giving its nod in February. According to a report by Reuters, these drones will primarily support the Indian Navy’s operations in the Indian Ocean Region.

The acquisition is deemed crucial as India faces advanced air defense challenges from its neighbors, China and Pakistan, which restrict drone usage along its terrestrial borders.