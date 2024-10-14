NATIONAL

Police arrest over 35 PTI workers in Lahore ahead of Islamabad protest

By Staff Report
Man on the chair in Handcuffs. Rear view and Closeup ,Men criminal in handcuffs arrested for crimes. With hands in back,boy prison shackle in the jail violence concept.

LAHORE: In a bid to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers from traveling to Islamabad for a planned protest, police in Lahore on Monday arrested more than 35 party workers during a crackdown.

The arrests were carried out with the involvement of investigation and organized crime units, with raids conducted in several areas, including Defence, Kot Lakhpat, Johar Town, Township, Mustafa Town, Islampura, Sanda, and Mughalpura.

In response to the arrests, PTI Punjab Acting President Hammad Azhar has convened a meeting of the party’s ticket holders, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), and Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from across the province. The meeting, scheduled for 5:00 PM, is set to finalize a strategy to ensure maximum participation in the protest planned for Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15.

Sources indicate that with PTI’s organizational structure in Lahore currently inactive, Hammad Azhar will outline the strategy to mobilize workers from the city, ensuring a large turnout at the protest.

Earlier reports suggested a potential postponement of the demonstration, leading to uncertainty within PTI’s Lahore chapter regarding preparations. Additionally, sources revealed that a faction within the party had advocated for delaying the protest altogether.

