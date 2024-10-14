Pakistan, China sign MoUs, inaugurate Gwadar airport

— PM Shehbaz terms Gwadar Int’l airport a gift from China

— Premier Li says Gwadar Airport would promote shipping, port activities

— MoUs for industrialisation, agricultural modernisation, information technology, science and technology inked

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in various sectors during Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Islamabad, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two leaders also virtually inaugurated the Gwadar International Airport, a key component of the multi-billion-dollar CPEC project.

“The completion of Gwadar Airport is an important milestone,” Premier Li said during the signing ceremony for several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. He praised the collaborative efforts and dedication of both Pakistan and China in bringing the project to fruition.

Premier Li Qiang arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on a four-day official visit. He was received with full honours, including a floral welcome and a 21-gun salute. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally greeted the Chinese premier, and later hosted him at the Prime Minister’s House for a luncheon in his honour.

At the Prime Minister’s House, a formal welcome ceremony took place with the national anthems of both countries being played, followed by a guard of honour presented to Premier Li by Pakistan’s armed forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and his Chinese counterpart held delegation-level talks at the Prime Minister’s House. The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, focusing on strengthening the Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two countries, which they described as rooted in “mutual trust and shared principles.” They reaffirmed their commitment to support each other on core issues and vowed to further enhance cooperation under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Premier Li and Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed the need for timely completion of ongoing projects, particularly those related to industrialisation, agricultural modernisation, information technology, and science and technology. They acknowledged that CPEC cooperation has entered a new phase of development, which will bring long-term benefits to Pakistan’s socio-economic growth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz assured Premier Li of Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment” to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and projects in the country. The leaders also discussed strategies to increase Chinese investment in Pakistan, including the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan.

The prime minister said that today, both sides had witnessed the signing and exchange of MoUs between the two countries in various fields of industry, commerce and agriculture.

“No doubt these MoUs will shape into agreements very soon through joint efforts of both countries. Once again, I thank you for your visit to Pakistan out of your busy schedule which is a reflection of your commitment to promoting friendship between the two countries,” PM Shehbaz told the Chinese premier.

He further said that earlier today, the two sides held comprehensive discussions.

Both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges to strengthen bilateral cooperation across all sectors. They also pledged to continue close consultations on regional and global issues at multilateral forums.

After bilateral talks between the delegations, Pakistan and China signed several MoUs across different sectors to enhance cooperation. These agreements are expected to deepen the longstanding relationship between the two nations, especially in trade, infrastructure, and development projects.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiqang, in his remarks, congratulated the Pakistani nation and the government on behalf of the Chinese government and his people on the completion of Gwadar airport which was a manifestation of the commitment of the Chinese and Pakistani

engineers and workers and also thanked the Pakistani society for their support.

He said that it was a critical step for realizing the vision of regional connectivity and whatever they had achieved in the last many years, demonstrated the strength of Pak-China friendship, adding the inauguration would significantly capitalize to promote shipping and port activities and enhance regional connectivity in the entire region.

Premier Li further said that as a symbol of deepening cooperation, ‘CPEC played a positive role in Pakistan’s economic and social development and regional integration’.

He said that it was all possible owing to the consistent efforts of both sides.

The Chinese prime minister assured that China would continue to work closely with the intimate Pakistani friends in building and benefiting together by pursuing the goals of high standards, sustainability and high quality of Belt and road initiative.

Li Qiang, referring to the Pak-China ties, termed them as of ‘special relationship and friendship’ and said that this all-weather strategic partnership was further deepening.

“The unique and unbreakable time-tested ironclad friendship stood the global changing landscape,” he added.

He reiterated to work hand in hand with the Pakistani friends to accelerate the mutual economic development in the future.