NATIONAL

Sanam Javed, Raja Basharat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Raja Basharat, Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed.

Justice Faheem Wali of PHC passed the order on application moved by PTI leader Raja Basharat seeking transit bail. Advocate Alam Khan Adinzai, the counsel of Raja Basharat, argued that his client is facing a terrorism case in Taxila.

He argued that the case was filed on political grounds and that the allegations against him are baseless. The applicant, he said, wanted to appear before the relevant court but feared arrest.

The court granted transit bail to Raja Basharat until November 3 and ordered him to appear before the relevant court. Justice Faheem also granted transit bail to Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed on their applications. The court approved the transit bail for both women until November 8.

