Chinese Premier’s historic visit to Islamabad kicks off amid SCO summit, major CPEC deals

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday arrived in Islamabad for a three-day official visit, marking the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in over a decade.

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and coincides with the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which Pakistan will host on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This significant diplomatic event will see participation from high-level officials and prime ministers from SCO member countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Iran. Indian External Affairs Minister and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will represent their respective countries at the summit.

Media reports confirm the arrival of delegations from several countries, including a four-member team from India, 76 representatives from Russia, 15 officials from China, a two-member team from Iran, and a four-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan. Seven delegates from the SCO also reached Islamabad ahead of the summit.

Premier Li is accompanied by senior officials from China’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

During his visit, several key agreements are expected to be signed, including a $2 billion loan for the construction of the Karakoram Highway and the soft launch of Gwadar International Airport.

The timing of Li’s visit ahead of the SCO summit is seen as a message of support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with diplomatic sources noting it sends a signal to forces attempting to undermine the CPEC initiative.

The Chinese premier and Prime Minister Sharif will lead their respective delegations in discussions on bilateral relations, focusing on trade, economic ties, and CPEC collaboration. Regional and global developments will also be part of the agenda.

The SCO summit will emphasize cooperation in sectors such as trade, the environment, and socio-cultural linkages, while reviewing the organization’s performance.

Prime Minister Sharif is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several heads of delegations during the event.

Established in 2001, the SCO aims to promote multilateral cooperation, foster peace, and develop a new international economic order.