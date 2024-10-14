Ian Somerhalder aka Damon Salvatore reveals future plans

Ian Somerhalder, widely known as Damon Salvatore among fans, opened up about his TV career and future plans.

During an Interview with People, The Vampire Diaries actor claimed how the roles he played helped him in shaping his career.

Referring to being ‘heartthrob’, Somerhalder shared that, “I remember being very aware of that status back then, but once you hit a certain point, you start focusing on bigger things – family, the future, farming, food, energy. I don’t need to chase awards or anything to make me feel better about myself.”

He also revealed that he retired from acting after relocating outside of Los Angeles.

Amid the discussion, he reminisced about what he felt about being into the spotlight as he was named one of Teen People’s “50 Sexiest Guys Ever” back in 2004, a title that fetched him instantaneous fame.

Currently, Ian is entirely committed to parenting and raising his children with wife Nikki Reed along with ecological activities after joining hands with a farmer’s market for dogs called ‘Nutro’.

The 45-year-old actor further revealed about working for sustainable living, farming, and creating a better world for his family.

Reflecting on his younger years, the actor stated, “I maybe complained about craft services or showed up late a couple of times, I was exhausted from working, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

“I feel enormous gratitude for those experiences, but where I feel most at home now is on a farm, in my cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses.”, he shared while showing immense gratitude to The Vampire Diaries.

Ian Somerhalder had also served as an executive producer on the film Kiss the Ground, a documentary based on regenerative agriculture.