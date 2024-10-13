PML-N assures MQM-P to work on new LG system after Constitutional package

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that they would work on the proposed local government (LG) amendment bill after the approval of much-touted constitutional package by parliament.

The development came a day after a meeting between the MQM-P delegation and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which the former reportedly linked its support for the constitutional amendments to the empowerment of local government.

The Karachi-based political party’s delegation asked the premier to amend Article 140-A regarding local bodies, local media reported, citing sources.

The constitutional package, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years.

The government attempted to present the bill to amend the Constitution last month, but its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the PML-N to begin a consultation process.

In line with the directions of PM Shehbaz, the federal minister visited the MQM-P headquarters in Karachi today to discuss the proposed constitutional tweaks.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the federal minister said that they discussed the current political situation in the country.

“The MQM-P’s leadership has been assisting and guiding us [Centre] over all the economic issues.”

He said that no democratic party could oppose the constitutional package. “After the constitutional amendment, we will work on the MQM-P’s proposed amendment bill involving the local body governments.”

Iqbal said that PML-N and MQM-P would work together to provide constitutional protection to the local governments.

The federal minister further said that he assured the MQM-P of starting work on development projects in the metropolis. “Steps would be taken to recover the MQM-P’s missing workers.”

He said they respect the MQM-P’s mandate. The minister said that they were also working on the urban package.

For his part, the MQM-P convener said that restoration of Article 140-A was among the top priorities of his party.

“We reaffirm our resolve to work together for the prosperity of the country in the current situation and the future.”

He added that matters related to Article 140-A, the MQM-P’s missing workers and other issues were discussed in the meeting.