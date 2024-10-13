Over 100 arrested in Karachi as protesters hold demo against killing of Dr Shahnawaz

KARACHI: Demonstrators of two separate groups on Sunday collided with the riot police, defying Section 144, which resulted in the arrest of over hundred, during protests in Karachi staged with regard to killing of blasphemy suspect Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar.

Participants of the ‘Sindh Rawadari March’ clashed with the police outside the press club when they violated Section 144 — banning demonstrations and assemblies of more than five persons across the metropolis.

The police officials noted that over 100 protesters, affiliated with separate groups, were taken into custody from different parts of the metropolis, including outside Karachi Press Club, Metropole Hotel and Jinnah Hospital.

Moreover, sources told Geo News that four policemen sustained injuries amid the clashes and have been shifted to hospital.

Speaking to journalists, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza said that “at least 20 people have been detained so far, including women.”

More police personnel have been deployed on all the roads leading to the press club.

In another clash near the Governor House, the police fired tear gas shells at the protesters of a religious organisation, which has called a counter-protest at the KPC, forcing its rally to move towards Metropole Hotel.

Amid tear-gas shelling, protesters pelted stones at riot police, injuring two cops, while they also reportedly set a police van on fire.

Meanwhile, at least 27 protesters were also taken into custody near Teen Talwar in Clifton, including women.

In a statement, Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar noted that two separate protests were held at Karachi Press Club, Teen Talwar and Metropole by religious organisations and the civil society, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the metropolis.

He said that there were concerns about the law and order and maintaining peace in the city after those announcements, while Section 144 was already announced by Commissioner Karachi. “Therefore, the protestors should have followed the law but the law was violated by them.”

Giving details about the protests, Lanjar said that the civil society and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced separate protests on the same day and at the same time over the killing of blasphemy suspect Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar.

During the protests, he said, the protesters wounded two officers, while the police van was also set on fire. “No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he added.

The provincial minister further said that strict action will be taken against those who took the law into hands and this action will be taken.

He lamented that both announcements and demonstrations of today’s protests were held at the behest of political organisations. “There are elements involved who intend to endanger the sovereignty and peace of Pakistan and harm the economy.”

The minister said that the evil elements were trying to worsen the situation in Karachi when the delegations of the Shanghai Cooperation Conference started arriving from all over the world, adding that no one would be allowed to create any unrest that could upset the peace and harmony in the country.

Additionally, the minister confirmed that an investigation had been ordered into the reported ‘manhandling’ of journalists and women protesters by law enforcers at the Karachi Press Club, vowing action against those responsible.

A day earlier, the Karachi commissioner imposed a ban on protests, sit-ins, rallies and public gatherings in Karachi under Section 144 for five days citing security issues.

The ban would remain effective from October 13 to 17. A notification was issued by the Karachi commissioner’s office regarding the enforcement of the ban on demonstrations and assembly of more than five persons across the metropolis at the advice of an additional inspector general (AIG) in Karachi.