ECP sets by-election date for PP-139 Ferozewala after MPA’s passing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has outlined the schedule for the upcoming by-election in the PP-139 Ferozewala constituency, prompted by the recent death of PML-N MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain. The commission has set Thursday, December 5, as the date for the by-election.

Nomination papers will be available from October 18, with candidates expected to submit their papers between October 21 and 24. The final list of candidates, complete with their election symbols, is slated for release on November 12.

Rana Afzaal Hussain, who passed away recently, had won the seat in a by-election earlier this year, securing 48,850 votes against his main competitor, PTI-backed Ejaz Hussain Bhatti of the Sunni Ittehad Council, who garnered 30,122 votes. A candidate from the TLP, Rafaqat Ali, also participated, receiving 4,809 votes.

The by-election process will be overseen by District Returning Officer Shahid Imran Marth, along with Returning Officer Usman Jalees and Assistant Returning Officer Adeel Khan, ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process in the constituency.