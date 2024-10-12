NATIONAL

Clashes in Kurram leave 11 dead, including women and children

By Staff Report

KURRAM: Recent tribal clashes in the Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, with women and children among the casualties.

According to local media reports, the violent confrontation also left six others injured.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed the casualties and stated that efforts are underway to mediate a ceasefire between the conflicting tribes.

This incident follows a similar confrontation last month in Lower Kurram, where a dispute over land led to the deaths of seven people. Police in the region continue to work towards restoring peace and preventing further violence.

Previous article
Business leaders call for PTI to delay protest amid SCO summit
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.