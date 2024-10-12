Clashes in Kurram leave 11 dead, including women and children

KURRAM: Recent tribal clashes in the Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, with women and children among the casualties.

According to local media reports, the violent confrontation also left six others injured.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed the casualties and stated that efforts are underway to mediate a ceasefire between the conflicting tribes.

This incident follows a similar confrontation last month in Lower Kurram, where a dispute over land led to the deaths of seven people. Police in the region continue to work towards restoring peace and preventing further violence.