British MP Zara Sultana condemns arms sales to Israel amid Gaza violence

LONDON: British MP Zara Sultana, of Pakistani descent, has openly condemned Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government for its ongoing arms sales to Israel amid escalating violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

During a recent parliamentary session, Sultana delivered a plea urging her party leader to reconsider the government’s position, emphasizing the profound ethical implications of military support in the face of such humanitarian crises.

Sultana articulated her concerns directly to Starmer, stating that the most principled and constitutional action would be to impose a complete ban on the sale of weapons, including F-35 fighter jets, to Israel.

She urged lawmakers to reflect on the potential consequences of these arms in conflict, questioning where and against whom Israel might deploy them.

Her remarks came during a particularly charged moment in Parliament, coinciding with the anniversary of the horrific October 7 attacks, which have significantly shaped current geopolitical tensions.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Sultana condemned the global community’s silence regarding Israeli aggression, labeling it an unfortunate response that calls for immediate efforts towards a ceasefire.

Despite being a member of the ruling Labour Party, Sultana has found herself at odds with her party’s leadership, leading to her current six-month suspension due to her dissenting views.

Her position on arms sales reflects a broader critique of the Labour government’s foreign policy, particularly regarding Israel.

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Sultana directly challenged Keir Starmer, asking if he believed that Israel’s right to self-defense justified a rising death toll that has surpassed 118,000 in Gaza and over 2,000 in Lebanon. She implored Starmer to “do what is morally and legally right” and end the government’s complicity in war crimes by banning all arms sales to Israel.

Starmer’s firm response was a decisive “no,” reiterating that such a ban would mean depriving Israel of the means to defend itself, particularly in the wake of attacks from Iran. He elaborated, stating that the idea of supporting Israel’s right to defend itself while simultaneously restricting its access to defensive arms is wholly inconsistent.

He underscored that, in the current geopolitical climate, especially with the backdrop of the October 7 attacks and subsequent violence, it would be irresponsible to adopt a policy that might weaken Israel’s defense capabilities.

This decision has drawn criticism from various quarters, including arms control experts who challenge the justification for maintaining arms exports to Israel. They argue that the government’s claim that suspending F-35 parts bound for Israel would disrupt the global supply chain is not only questionable but also overlooks the urgent moral imperatives involved in arms sales during times of conflict.

Sultana, known for her leftist stance within the Labour Party and her previous alignment with former leader Jeremy Corbyn, has positioned herself as a vocal advocate for human rights and ethical governance.

Her calls for a ban on arms sales resonate with growing public sentiment against military support for Israel amid its military actions in Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties.

In recent weeks, Sultana’s statements have highlighted the disconnect between government policy and public opinion, urging a reevaluation of the UK’s role in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.