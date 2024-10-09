Pakistani forces repel Afghan gunfire during Nushki-Ghaznali border repairs

NAUSHKI: Pakistani forces successfully repelled an act of aggression by Afghan soldiers at the Pak-Afghan border in the Nushki-Ghaznali sector on Wednesday.

According to security sources, Afghan troops opened fire on Pakistani posts while Pakistani forces were engaged in repairing the border fence. In a swift and effective response, Pakistani forces targeted Afghan posts, inflicting significant damage.

This incident occurred amid ongoing efforts by Pakistan to secure its borders through fencing. Security forces emphasized their commitment to taking all necessary measures to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

This is not the first instance of unprovoked aggression from the Afghan side. Pakistan remains resolute in defending its borders and will respond decisively to any threats.

The Durand Line, which stretches 2,640 kilometers (1,640 miles) between Afghanistan and Pakistan, features an 11-foot-high, three-foot-wide fence. This fencing initiative is intended to stop the cross-border movement of terrorists and has been effective in blocking their entry into Pakistan.